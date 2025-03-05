Watch CBS News
Wind advisory issued for Thursday morning in Southeast Michigan

By Stacey DuFord

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A Wind Advisory begins at 2 a.m. Thursday for all of southeast Michigan and runs through 3 p.m.

Winds will pick up overnight. Northwest winds are expected to gust around 45 mph, particularly between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. 

A surge of cold air overnight will support a changeover from rain to snow showers. Temperatures rapidly fall from the upper 40s-lower 50s Wednesday evening into the upper 20s by the Thursday morning commute, with feels-like temperatures back in the mid-teens.

The cold air and gusty winds could lead to icy spots on untreated roads for your morning commute, in addition to the light snow cover along and north of M-59. 

Thursday will remain breezy even after the Advisory ends at 3 p.m., but those strong winds will help clear out clouds leaving us with a sunny but chilly Thursday afternoon.  

