Wind advisory issued for Southeast Michigan, wind gusts of up to 45 mph possible Friday

TGIF Family! Metro Detroit has made it through a wacky week of weather, but we are not done yet!

The forecast calls for a chance of rain before 10 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow by the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a temperature rising to near 47 by 10 a.m., then falling to around 38 during the remainder of the day.

A high wind advisory has been issued for the Metro Detroit area for Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. CBS News Detroit

The weather headline, however, is a wind advisory that will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. Southwest winds at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are expected.

Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Shiawassee, Washtenaw, and Wayne Counties are under this advisory through the day.

Here's a look at the futurecast for windy conditions on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. CBS News Detroit

Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Stay safe out there, the Next Weather Team has you covered!