Rain to snow with gusty winds today TGIF Family! We've made it through a wacky week of weather, (but not done yet)!! Looking at a chance of rain before 4pm, then a chance of rain and snow by the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a temperature rising to near 47 by 10am, then falling to around 38 during the remainder of the day. A WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM THIS EVENING...with a breezy day expected, with a southeast wind 11 to 18 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Seasonably cooler this weekend with potential for around an inch of snow by Sunday night. Have a great day!!