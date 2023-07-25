Wildfire smoke from Canada triggers air quality alert in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - Another day, another air quality alert.

Canadian wildfires continue to burn, triggering an air quality alert for Southeast Michigan Tuesday.

Smoke from the wildfires will move through the state Tuesday, which has prompted the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy to declare Tuesday, July 25, as an Air Quality Action Day.

People in sensitive groups, such as individuals with asthma, heart disease, children and older adults, should limit their time outside while the air quality alert is in effect.

According to the IQAir Air Quality Index, Detroit is currently one of the worst cities in the world for air quality. As of noon, Detroit ranked at No. 6. For the most up-to-date rankings, visit here.

In addition to the hazy sky conditions today, the National Weather Service says very hot and muggy conditions are expected this week in Metro Detroit.

Along with that, officials say severe storms are possible across Southeast Michigan on Wednesday in the afternoon and evening.