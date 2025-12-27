Watch CBS News
Weather

Widespread rain with thunderstorms possible for Southeast Michigan

By Stacey DuFord

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

A strong winter storm system is bringing warmer temperatures and widespread rain to Southeast Michigan to end the weekend. 

hrrr-conus-3k-high-res2.png
CBS News Detroit  

Scattered showers will move into the area in the early morning on Sunday and expand across southeast Michigan throughout the day. There are some freezing rain concerns in the early morning as warm raindrops will be falling onto a marginally cold surface, especially in the thumb and tri-cities, and possibly as far south as some areas in Oakland, Macomb and Lapeer counties.

Rounds of prolonged heavier rainfall are expected through the afternoon and evening hours, generally along or south of Interstate 69. This area is under a marginal risk for excessive rainfall. 

wpc-excessive-d2.png
CBS News Detroit

Rainfall totals around 1.5 inches are expected within this area, with some localized totals nearing 2 inches. This could lead to some minor flooding of low-lying and urban areas, and ponding on some roads.

qpf-graf-4k-long.png
CBS News Detroit  

Thunderstorms are also possible Sunday and Sunday evening as temperatures climb into the low to mid-50s.

hrrr-conus-3k-high-res3.png
CBS News Detroit  

The rain will taper off through the overnight hours as winds increase and temperatures drop dramatically.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue