Widespread rain with thunderstorms possible for Southeast Michigan

A strong winter storm system is bringing warmer temperatures and widespread rain to Southeast Michigan to end the weekend.

CBS News Detroit

Scattered showers will move into the area in the early morning on Sunday and expand across southeast Michigan throughout the day. There are some freezing rain concerns in the early morning as warm raindrops will be falling onto a marginally cold surface, especially in the thumb and tri-cities, and possibly as far south as some areas in Oakland, Macomb and Lapeer counties.

Rounds of prolonged heavier rainfall are expected through the afternoon and evening hours, generally along or south of Interstate 69. This area is under a marginal risk for excessive rainfall.

CBS News Detroit

Rainfall totals around 1.5 inches are expected within this area, with some localized totals nearing 2 inches. This could lead to some minor flooding of low-lying and urban areas, and ponding on some roads.

CBS News Detroit

Thunderstorms are also possible Sunday and Sunday evening as temperatures climb into the low to mid-50s.

CBS News Detroit

The rain will taper off through the overnight hours as winds increase and temperatures drop dramatically.