Detroit Metro Airport deals with flight delays, flooding reported as rain moves through Southeast Michigan

Detroit Metro Airport is facing just over 200 flight delays and cancellations, and flooding is being reported in Southeast Michigan as a winter storm with heavy rainfall moves through the region Sunday.

As of 3:40 p.m., 13 flights that were scheduled to depart the Romulus-based airport on Sunday have been canceled, according to FlightAware, and 90 have been delayed.

Sixteen flights scheduled to arrive at DTW Airport have been canceled and 81 have been delayed as of 3:40 p.m., FlightAware said.

The disruptions come less than two days after a winter storm with ice and snow that strained the Midwest and Great Lakes regions.

Flooding in Southeast Michigan

Northville Road between Five Mile and Six Mile roads in Northville Township was flooded on Sunday afternoon, according to public safety officials who asked that people avoid the area.

Glenlore Trails in Commerce Township says it will be closed on Sunday night due to "extensive flooding" in the area. According to event organizers, anyone who had a ticket can email organizers for a refund or to transfer it to Jan. 3.

Rounds of prolonged heavier rainfall are expected through the afternoon and evening hours, generally along or south of Interstate 69. Thunderstorms are possible on Sunday evening as temperatures climb to the low to mid-50s.

Temperatures will drop significantly overnight and flash freezing is possible.

Snow squalls and brief, intense snow showers are expected through the day on Monday, along with brief whiteout conditions.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit to learn more.