Why is the East Coast blizzard called a bombogenesis?

What is a bombogenesis? And why do we hear that term for the massive East Coast storm?

Well, winter storms are the atmosphere's way of reminding us that it still knows a few dramatic tricks. Take bombogenesis, for example. It's officially known as an explosive cyclogenesis, but a "weather tantrum" feels more on-brand.

Doppler radar of East Coast blizzard in February 2026. CBS News

It happens when a midlatitude cyclone's central pressure drops at least 24 millibars in 24 hours, which is meteorology's version of "things escalated quickly."

The result? Winds that audition for hurricane status, snow that falls with professional commitment, and coastal waves that slap shorelines like they're trying to wake them up. Warm ocean waters, cold Arctic air, and a well-timed jet stream streak are the key ingredients — basically a moody recipe where temperature contrasts do the heavy lifting.

So when forecasters say a storm is "bombing out," they're not being dramatic; they're just politely warning you that your patio furniture is about to relocate itself and be covered with 1-2 feet of snow!

Got to love the winter season!