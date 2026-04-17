Whitmer declares state of emergency for Ann Arbor, Kalamazoo and 5 Michigan counties

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday expanded her state of emergency to include the cities of Ann Arbor and Kalamazoo as well as five counties following this week's storms.

The counties that were added to the state of emergency are Eaton, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Mecosta and Muskegon. The state of emergency would allow those counties to receive financial assistance under Michigan's Emergency Management Act.

This comes after Whitmer declared a state of emergency for 33 counties, including Cheboygan County, where officials were monitoring rising water levels at the Cheboygan Lock and Dam Complex. On Friday, officials said the water levels were dropping after reaching less than 5 inches.

"This declaration will help these areas with recovery efforts as they work to clean up after severe weather damaged homes, roads, and businesses," Whitmer said in a statement. "My administration will continue to work with local emergency managers over the weekend and monitor water levels across the state. The forecast for next week is looking better, which should provide some breathing room for first responders, but we aren't out of the woods yet. Let's continue to stay vigilant, and we will get through this together."

In Ann Arbor, the National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down overnight on Wednesday, causing significant damage in neighborhoods as well as to the Veterans Memorial Park and the University of Michigan's Yost Ice Arena.

Ann Arbor crews are now assessing the storm damage in hopes of receiving state and federal support.

NWS confirmed nine tornadoes this week from the storms, increasing the total number of tornadoes to 14 for 2026.

Note: The video above originally aired on April 16, 2026.