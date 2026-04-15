Strong winds damage Yost Ice Arena roof after overnight storms roll through Ann Arbor

Severe storms swept through Ann Arbor, bringing strong winds that knocked down trees, damaged buildings, and left widespread power outages, just as University of Michigan students prepare for finals week.

Across campus and nearby neighborhoods, fallen branches and downed power lines blocked roads and darkened homes, forcing many students to scramble to adjust their study plans.

University of Michigan student Ahren Adwad woke up Wednesday morning without electricity after a power line fell near White Street and Brookwood.

Adwad said he called in the downed line after realizing his power was out, a frustrating setback as he prepares for a final exam scheduled for Thursday.

"It's not great for the cortisol levels," Adwad said. "The storm sounded pretty rough. It actually entered my dreams. I woke up thinking my whole house had flooded or something. Then I realized I didn't hear my fan like I always do, and my clock was off. That's when I knew we'd lost power."

Just blocks away, strong winds tore part of the roof off Yost Ice Arena, leaving debris scattered around the area.

Another University of Michigan student, Sri Kumar, said the storm intensified quickly overnight.

"It picked up really fast," Kumar said. "We started hearing strong winds, then we could see things kind of flying around."

Off campus, damage was also reported at the Ann Arbor Woods apartment complex. Roger Blevins, the maintenance supervisor at the property, reported that the storm brought down multiple trees.

"Five or six trees fell," Blevins said. "We're blessed that none of the trees hit the buildings. They're down all around us, but everyone here is safe."

As cleanup efforts continue, many students are juggling academics with the reality of storm recovery. Some still made their way to class despite the outages, while others spent the morning clearing debris and picking up trash blown across their yards.

Utility crews continue to work to remove debris and restore power.

For students like Adwad and Kumar, the hope is that electricity and a sense of normalcy return quickly as finals approach.