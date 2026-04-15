Michigan Gov. Whitmer declares state of emergency for 32 counties following storms

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday declared a state of emergency for 32 counties after overnight Tuesday storms caused significant damage and resulted in tornadoes.

The counties under the state of emergency are Alcona, Allegan, Alpena, Antrim, Arenac, Barry, Benzie, Charlevoix, Clare, Crawford, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Gratiot, Iosco, Kalkaska, Lake, Leelanau, Manistee, Menominee, Missaukee, Montcalm, Montmorency, Newaygo, Oceana, Ogemaw, Oscoda, Osceola, Presque Isle, Roscommon, Saginaw, Shiawassee and Wexford.

"Significant snowmelt, record rain, flooding, straight-line winds, and tornadoes have damaged homes, roads, and businesses. This emergency declaration will help the state deploy additional resources to help local officials and first responders protect Michiganders and their property," Whitmer said in a statement. "The state will continue to coordinate with local governments and monitor the situation. I encourage everyone to stay updated and follow guidance from your local emergency manager. We will get through this together."

This is the second state of emergency that Whitmer has declared in the last week. On April 10, the governor declared a state of emergency in Cheboygan County due to rising water levels at the Cheboygan Lock and Dam Complex. Additionally, Whitmer expanded the State Emergency Operations Center for statewide weather-related matters.

On Wednesday, the National Weather Service confirmed that at least five tornadoes touched down in Michigan. The EF-0 and EF-1 tornadoes were located in Allegan, Montcalm and Saginaw counties, which are under the latest state of emergency.

The agency is still surveying areas in Southeast Michigan, where multiple warnings and watches were issued Tuesday night.

In Ann Arbor, officials reported damage to the roof of the University of Michigan Yost Ice Arena. Officials also said that the east wall collapsed at Veterans Memorial Park Ice Arena.