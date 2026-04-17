Cheboygan Dam water levels drop slightly; residents still urged to prepare for evacuation

Water levels are just over 5 inches below the top of the Cheboygan Lock and Dam Complex along the Cheboygan River.

The river in Northern Lower Michigan was at 5.16 inches below the top of the dam as of 8:45 a.m. Friday, according to the State of Michigan Emergency Management and Homeland Security. It's a drop of .24 inches since the previous measurement early Thursday evening.

State of Michigan

With the waters reaching closer than 6 inches, the Cheboygan County Sheriff's Office said Thursday morning that the local alert status has reached the Level 2 or "set" stage in the Ready, Set, Go instructions to the public.

If conditions continue to worsen, local officials may issue a "go" alert, which means to evacuate immediately.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

"Level 2 indicates a high probability of a need to evacuate. You should prepare now by packing necessary items and preparing your family, pets, and vehicle for potential departure," the sheriff's office said.

Items that area residents should consider packing include prescriptions, personal items and pet-related needs.

Flooding across Cheboygan County

Many local roads in Cheboygan County remain closed because of high water, the Cheboygan County Sheriff's Office said. Some residents who live near the Little Black River Watershed were ordered into a temporary evacuation mode.

Cheboygan County Sheriff's Office

Sandbagging has also taken place at the Alverno Dam, with officials anticipating an increase in water passing through the dam over the next few days. Residents are urged to prepare for evacuation.

What led up to this alert

Cheboygan is one of several areas of concern in Michigan, where snowmelt from winter storms aggravated by additional rain overtook riverbanks and low-lying areas. At one point this week, the entire state was under a flood watch.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer opened the State Emergency Operations Center on April 10 to coordinate efforts on flood response.

State officials have been monitoring the Cheboygan Dam since April 7, when the water was 21.5 inches below the top of the dam. Crews have taken steps to prevent and alleviate potential damage at the Cheboygan dam, including a sandbagging effort that started on April 11 and the closing of the Bascule Bridge along U.S. 23.

Gov. Whitmer says, "We are in crisis mode"

Whitmer toured the Cheboygan Lock and Dam Complex on Thursday as crews work to keep the dam from failing because of rising water levels.

"My administration will continue to monitor the situation and work with the local community to get them the resources that they need. We are in crisis mode now; recovery mode will take additional work," Whitmer said Thursday.

There is cautious optimism as state officials say progress is being made, but they are not out of the woods yet.

The governor praised the teamwork on the ground and acknowledged the efforts while touring the facility on Thursday.

CBS Detroit

Cheboygan business owners brace for the worst

As water levels are just inches below the top of the dam, downtown Cheboygan business owners are bracing for the worst while hoping for the best.

CBS Detroit

"We keep going through these daily motions of trying to keep a business afloat," said Jennifer Thorton, general manager of Cheboygan Title Agency. "I have employees who are in fear for their family and their life, so I am sending them home right now and again try to keep the day-to-day operations going in the business."

Some businesses near the river placed sandbags and are moving inventory to higher ground, while other businesses are holding off for now and monitoring conditions closely.

Flood warnings in Michigan

A flood warning remains in effect through late Sunday for nearly two dozen Michigan counties, as the National Weather Service says more rain is expected Friday night.

A flood warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday for Alcona, Alpena, Antrim, Arenac, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Crawford, Emmet, Gladwin, Iosco, Montmorency, Ogemaw, Oscoda, Otsego, Presque Ile and Roscommon counties.

In addition, Beznie, Grand Traverse, Kalakaska, Leelanau, Manistee, Missaukee and Wexford counties are under a flood warning until 7:45 p.m. Sunday.