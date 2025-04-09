Watch CBS News
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to meet today with President Trump

By
Eric Henderson
Eric Henderson,
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will visit the White House on Wednesday to meet with President Trump.

Whitmer, a member of the Democratic Party currently serving her second term as governor, met with Mr. Trump last month as well, to discuss jobs and tariffs. 

Whitmer has also delivered a speech while in Washington, outlining bipartisan efforts to grow the economy and boost manufacturing.

"Right now, there's an ongoing, global competition between the America, China, and other countries to lead the future of manufacturing," Whitmer said. "To make sure we win, we need to work across the aisle at both the state and federal levels to bring supply chains home, secure critical investments, and create thousands more good-paying jobs. That's what the American people expect of us—and we must deliver." 

The meeting comes as many of Mr. Trump's reciprocal tariffs unveiled last week go into effect, and as China has responded by raising its tariffs on U.S. products to 84%, up from its previously announced 34%.

Whitmer has often been at odds with Mr. Trump in the past, and especially during his first administration amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but after Mr. Trump's victory in last year's election, Whitmer said she hoped the president would lead "by trying to unite people, including those who did not vote for him or do not support him." 

Last month, the president reappointed Whitmer to the bipartisan Council of Governors, which reinforces the partnership between federal and state leaders on critical issues. Whitmer will be one of 10 governors on the council — five from the Republican Party and five from the Democratic Party.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Olivia Rinaldi and Ed O'Keefe contributed to this report.

