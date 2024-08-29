Whitmer criticizes Trump's economic record ahead of the former president's visit to Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is speaking out ahead of former President Donald Trump's upcoming Michigan visit. She questioned what he might say about the economy and claimed his record "left Michigan's economy in shambles and shipped jobs overseas."

The Democratic governor, along with Lansing Mayor Andy Schor and UAW Local 900 President Dwayne Walker, held a press call ahead of Trump's visit to Potterville, Michigan, where he is set to deliver remarks on the economy, inflation and manufacturing.

"When he came into office, Donald Trump shipped Michigan jobs overseas, including thousands of auto jobs... and now he's got a plan that would supercharge inflation and raise taxes on Michigan families by $3,900 a year," Whitmer said during the call. "[Harris and Walz] know us because they are us. That's why they want to cut taxes for working families and lower our costs. Trump doesn't get it.

Whitmer also continued to tie Trump to the Project 2025 agenda. Project 2025 is a proposed presidential transition project overseen by the conservative Heritage Foundation that outlines a potential blueprint for the next Republican president. While Trump's campaign has tried to distance the former president from Project 2025, Democrats continue to tie it to Trump, claiming U.S. residents can expect those policy proposals to go into effect if Trump is elected in November. In addition, the project is led by two former Trump administration officials.

"His Project 2025 agenda would make life more expensive - give him unchecked access to whatever he wants at the expense of everyday Americans," Whitmer said. "And that's why Michiganders are fired up to vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz this November."

During the call, Schor addressed the impact that the Biden administration has had on electric vehicle production in Michigan.

"Thanks to the Biden-Harris administration and the Inflation Reduction Act that Vice President Harris cast the tie-breaking vote for... General Motors received $500 million in federal funding to convert its Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant to an electric vehicle production facility - this investment will ensure that at least 650 jobs remain and create at least 50 new ones," said Lansing Mayor Andy Schor.

The $500 million in funding for the General Motors plant in Lansing was announced as part of $1.7 billion awarded to 11 facilities in eight states to boost electric vehicle production. After that, the Biden administration announced $50 million to six states with significant automotive communities to transition manufacturing facilities to support the electric vehicle supply chain.

"As president, Trump incentivized companies to send good-paying jobs, good-paying union jobs overseas and tried to give China a leg up on the EV race," said Schor. "If he's reelected - Trump wants to double-down on his failed policies - including ending tax credits for electric vehicles, which will increase costs of these cars by thousands of dollars for Americans and eliminate opportunities for workers."

UAW Local 900 President Dwayne Walker also spoke about Trump's impact on the auto industry.

"I'm here because Michiganders need to look past Donald Trump's lies and understand the truth: Donald Trump was one of the most anti-worker, anti-union presidents we've ever had," said Walker. "Donald Trump and JD Vance's Project 2025 agenda would allow employers to stop paying workers overtime, make it harder for workers to unionize, weaken safety and prevailing wage laws."

This comes after UAW President Shawn Fain and other leaders of labor unions spoke during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Fain wore a T-shirt that read "Trump is a scab" and said Democratic nominee Kamala Harris was a "fighter for the working class."

The union vote could be crucial in the November election, especially in battleground states. Both campaigns have made Michigan a priority in recent months.

CBS News Detroit has reached out to Trump's campaign for reaction to these statements.

Trump's Thursday visit will mark his eighth visit to Michigan this year and second within a week. He recently spoke at the National Guard conference in Detroit and held a press conference at the Livingston County Sheriff's Office.

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff will also visit Michigan on Thursday to campaign for his wife in Grand Rapids. Then, Harris is set to visit Detroit on Labor Day before joining President Joe Biden in Pittsburgh.