Kamala Harris to visit Detroit on Labor Day

(CBS DETROIT) — Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Detroit on Labor Day, her campaign announced on Tuesday.

Officials said Harris will travel to Detroit before joining President Biden in Pittsburgh. Her campaign did not release any additional details on her Michigan visit.

This will be Harris' second visit to Michigan since entering the presidential race and the first since accepting the Democratic nomination. Harris' running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will be in Milwaukee on Labor Day.

On Thursday, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will make a stop in Grand Rapids to deliver remarks at an event. That same day, former President Donald Trump will be in Potterville. He spoke at the National Guard Association of the United States General Conference and Exhibition in Detroit this week.

Trump's running mate, Sen. JD Vance, visited Big Rapids on Tuesday.