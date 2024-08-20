Ahead of Trump's Howell visit, Michigan sheriff warns of "dirtbags that want to rile stuff up"

(CBS DETROIT) — A Michigan sheriff shared details ahead of former President Donald Trump's visit to Howell Tuesday afternoon and asked residents to be respectful as he addressed the white supremacist demonstrations that occurred in the city last month.

Trump is scheduled to be at the Livingston County Sheriff's County at 3 p.m. Tuesday for the conference to discuss the topics of crime and safety. This will be his sixth visit to Michigan this year.

Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy shared additional details in a video posted to the department's Facebook account. Murphy alluded to Trump's visit to Grand Rapids in July, when white supremacists held demonstrations in Howell, with some chanting "Heil Hitler" while they marched.

"Within the last month, there's been a couple of folks that have come here to cause a little bit of a stir, spew some hate speech, white supremacy crap," Murphy said. "Those folks are from out of town; those are not Livingston County people...I'm just asking us, Livingston County residents, to do what we do, and be respectful like we are. I would hope everybody would get that message, but there will be a couple of dirtbags that want to rile stuff up."

Past reporting has shed light on a troubled history in Howell, including a period of time in the '70s when Ku Klux Klan gatherings were allegedly held on the farm of KKK Grand Dragon Robert E. Miles, who according to reports held white supremacist rallies and was also sentenced for a school bus bombing.

Murphy began the video by clarifying that Trump's visit, which will be held at the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, is intended as a press conference, not a political event.

"There will be about 150 folks from the press here. There will be some special guests that are by invitation only, and when I say some, that number is going to be about 70. So again, it's really just a press conference; the former president is coming to address the press regarding safety and crime," he said.

Murphy said the Livingston County Sheriff's complex, including the law center (circuit and district courts), the friend of the court office and the prosecutor's office, will be closed at noon Tuesday.

There will be barricades blocking the service drive on Highlander Way, but all other roads will stay open. Murphy says traffic may be slightly impacted by the motorcade coming and going, but otherwise, it should be OK for drivers. Murphy also reminded people they cannot block business lots and entryways at residences.

"Here's really the purpose of this post: Folks tend to be very, very passionate about politics, tend to be very passionate about former President Trump, whether it's a passionate yay or a passionate nay," he said. "So, whether you plan on coming to cheer or whether you plan to jeer, I would ask this: Please, please, please be respectful. The national spotlight will be on us; I'm sure the national news will be taking some pictures of folks holding signs. We don't need the vulgar signs out there; we don't need the hate-mongering.

Trump's running mate, JD Vance, recently held a press conference at the Shelby Township Police Department.

This visit comes as the Democratic National Convention is underway in Chicago.