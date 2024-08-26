Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff to visit Michigan on Thursday

Trump visiting Detroit, UM receives Notice of Allegations in sign-stealing scandal and more stories

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff is scheduled to make a campaign stop in Michigan on Thursday, Aug. 29.

Details on Emhoff's visit were not immediately released, but his office says he is expected to deliver remarks at an event in Grand Rapids. He last visited Michigan in May, along with First Lady Jill Biden.

The visit comes after Vice President Kamala Harris officially accepted the Democratic nomination for president. Harris made a campaign stop earlier this month after announcing Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump wrapped up a visit to Detroit on Monday at the National Guard Association of United States' 146th General Conference and Exhibition a week after holding a press conference in Livingston County.

He will speak again in Potterville on Thursday, while his running, U.S. Sen. JD Vance, travels to Big Rapids on Tuesday.