Donald Trump returns to Michigan for campaign stop in Potterville

(CBS DETROIT) — Former President Donald Trump will return to Michigan on Thursday for a campaign stop in Potterville.

Trump will speak at Alro Steel at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Trump's campaign says the former president will talk about the economy, inflation and manufacturing.

"For nearly four years, the Harris-Biden economic policies have put unnecessary stress and pressure on Michigan families," the Trump campaign said in a statement. "President Trump knows that Michiganders can't afford another four years of leadership that frivolously spends our hard-earned money."

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spoke out against Trump ahead of his visit, saying his economic policies "left Michigan's economy in shambles and shipped jobs overseas."

Trump's Thursday visit is his eighth in Michigan during this election cycle and the second this week after he addressed thousands of National Guard members at the National Guard Association of the United States General Conference and Exhibition at Huntington Place in Detroit on Monday. Last week, Trump appeared at the Livingston County Sheriff's Office in Howell, where he took aim at Vice President Kamala Harris and focused on inflation, jobs, illegal immigration and law enforcement.

On Tuesday, Ohio Sen. JD Vance made his fourth visit to Michigan since becoming former President Donald Trump's running mate. Vance spoke at Majestic Friesians Horse Farms in Big Rapids.

Fresh off the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Harris' campaign announced Tuesday that she will visit Detroit on Labor Day. Harris will appear in Detroit before joining President Joe Biden in Pittsburgh. Her Labor Day appearance marks Harris' second visit to Michigan since announcing her campaign for the presidency and first since accepting the Democratic nomination.

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff will also visit Michigan on Thursday, with a campaign stop scheduled in Grand Rapids.