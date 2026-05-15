Whitmer asks for more time to file federal disaster declaration application

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has requested more time to file a major disaster declaration request with the Federal Emergency Management Agency over severe weather that struck the state this spring.

Severe storms, including nine tornadoes, resulted in widespread damage and severe flooding in 41 Michigan counties during April.

"The initial emergency response efforts continued for many weeks, but now teams from the state along with our federal and local partners are out assessing the damage," Whitmer said when filing her request on Friday. "Given the sheer size and scope of this disaster, additional time is needed to determine the resources necessary to support long-term recovery efforts."

In some areas, floodwaters have been slow to recede, hindering access to affected areas.

Federal lawmakers who represent Michigan and the affected areas are among those supporting the request.

"Local jurisdictions need more time to fully assess damages, so this extension is critical as Governor Whitmer and I work to secure the federal resources necessary to rebuild," U.S. Senator Gary Peters, D-Michigan, said.

"Michigan families are still reeling from the impacts of extreme weather across our state last month. Communities need more time to assess the damage before we start to rebuild, and I urge the federal government to approve Michigan's request for an extension," said Rep. Haley Stevens, D-District 11.

Whitmer said that the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division, is still working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Small Business Administration on property damage assessments. State officials said work began this week, and those reports are needed to determine whether the extent of the damage meets the requirements for a federal major disaster declaration.

List of affected counties

Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Cheboygan County on April 10 over the threat of flooding at the Cheboygan Lock and Dam complex.

She expanded the state of emergency on April 15 to Alcona, Allegan, Alpena, Antrim, Arenac, Barry, Benzie, Charlevoix, Clare, Crawford, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Gratiot, Iosco, Kalkaska, Lake, Leelanau, Manistee, Menominee, Missaukee, Montcalm, Montmorency, Newaygo, Oceana, Ogemaw, Oscoda, Osceola, Presque Isle, Roscommon, Saginaw, Shiawassee and Wexford counties.

On April 18, the state of emergency was expanded to include the counties of Eaton, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Mecosta, and Muskegon, and the cities of Ann Arbor and Kalamazoo.

On April 20, the state of emergency was expanded to include Iron and Marquette counties.

On April 28, the state of emergency was extended a final time to include Tuscola County and the Village of Holly.

The above video originally aired on April 17, 2026.