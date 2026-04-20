Michigan Gov. Whitmer expands state of emergency to Iron and Marquette counties

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's state of emergency expanded on Monday to include two counties due to flooding and elevated water levels.

According to Whitmer's office, Iron and Marquette counties continue to experience high water levels because of snowmelt from a March snowstorm. Whitmer says the flooding from prolonged rainfall is impacting roads.

"As water levels across Michigan stabilize and drop, my administration will continue to work with local communities to get them what they need. I want to thank every first responder who stepped up to protect Michiganders and their property. Let's keep working together to recover and repair the damage."

The counties are now eligible for state assistance with recovery efforts.

The list of counties under the state of emergency has reached 40, along with the cities of Ann Arbor and Kalamazoo. In Ann Arbor, the National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down last week, causing significant damage in neighborhoods as well as to the Veterans Memorial Park and the University of Michigan's Yost Ice Arena.

Whitmer initially declared a state of emergency on April 10 for Cheboygan County, where officials were monitoring rising water levels at the Cheboygan Lock and Dam Complex. On Friday, April 17, officials said the water levels were dropping, reaching less than 5 inches.

As of noon on Monday, the water level was 7.92 inches below the top.

Within days of that state of emergency, the governor expanded it on April 15 to 32 counties, then again on April 18 to five counties. Additionally, Whitmer extended the State Emergency Operations Center to monitor weather-related issues statewide.

Note: The video above originally aired on April 17, 2026.