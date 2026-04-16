Michigan Gov. Whitmer tours Cheboygan Lock and Dam Complex: "We are in crisis mode"

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer toured the Cheboygan Lock and Dam Complex on Thursday as crews work to keep the dam from failing due to high water levels.

"My administration will continue to monitor the situation and work with the local community to get them the resources that they need. We are in crisis mode now; recovery mode will take additional work," Whitmer said.

This comes a day after the governor declared a state of emergency for more than 30 counties following severe storms earlier this week. This is in addition to the state of emergency issued for Cheboygan County on April 10 due to the rising water levels.

As of Thursday, the National Weather Service confirmed that nine tornadoes touched down in Michigan during the storms. Those tornadoes were recorded in Allegan, Branch, Montcalm, Saginaw, Shiawassee, Washtenaw and Wayne counties.

"When I declare a state of emergency, it's really to pull out all the stops and make sure that we're able to meet people's needs in the moment. But it will mean, in terms of recovery, will ultimately be determined by the breath and the depth of the damage it's done and what we can qualify for in terms of potential federal relief," Whitmer said.

Whitmer also praised the teamwork on the ground and acknowledged the efforts.

There is cautious optimism as officials say progress is being made, but they are not out of the woods yet. Sandbags have been replaced in key areas, and crews are now pushing to get the hydroelectric powerhouse back online to help redirect water and relieve pressure on the dam.

There has been back and forth over ownership restrictions. State and local teams are working closely with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and the dam owner; however, there is still no exact time for when the hydroelectric plant will be fully operational.