What you need to know as extreme heat settles over Southeast Michigan

An extreme heat warning takes effect at noon Tuesday for all of Southeast Michigan, including Metro Detroit.

This is part of a "heat dome" system that is affecting much of the country.

Southeast Michigan is under an extreme heat warning that will be in effect June 30 through July 2, 2026. CBS News Detroit

The National Weather Service in Detroit says the heat warning is expected to remain in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday. The heat started building up on Monday, but will hit its peak Tuesday through Thursday.

The temperatures will reach the mid-90s to 100 degrees, with heat indices in excess of 105 degrees each day. Wednesday and Thursday will be the peak of the heat wave for Southeast Michigan.

There will be little nighttime relief as lows only cool into the mid-70s with a heat index around 80 each night.

Temperature forecast for Metro Detroit on June 30, 2026. CBS News Detroit

Public health officials and doctors say the extreme heat conditions can be dangerous and urge people to take precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses.

Because of the extreme conditions, the CBS Detroit weather team will continue NEXT Weather Alert day status through Friday. This means news coverage and forecasts will step up forecasts and announcements as needed.

7 day forecast for Metro Detroit during the week of June 30, 2026. CBS News Detroit

Here's what you need to know as the heat wave settles in:

Cooling centers

Many of Metro Detroit's communities have made designated libraries, community centers and city buildings available to area residents as cooling centers, places where people can spend some time in air conditioning during the heat of the day.

Those lists are posted on city and county websites, or call the United Way at 211 for information.

Air quality alerts

There is a chance of ozone-induced air quality alerts overlapping with the heat wave.

Metro Detroit was included in an air quality alert issued for Monday; the Grand Rapids area is included in an air quality alert that is in effect for Tuesday.

The hot weather in Michigan is fed by a high pressure system. CBS News Detroit

MIOSHA urges precautions

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration urges employers to plan ahead for workers who are in hot indoor environments or working outside during the heat wave.

The recommendations include scheduling rest breaks, providing cool drinking water, training supervisors and teammates on how to recognize heat illness symptoms, and adjusting work schedules when possible.

Reminders about parked cars

Traffic and health officials issue reminders in the summer to not leave a child or a pet inside a parked car during these conditions, even for a few minutes. All vehicles also should be kept locked so that children and pets don't climb inside on their own.

"On hot summer days, the inside of a parked car can quickly heat up like an oven," AAA says.

If you see a child or a pet alone inside a vehicle, AAA says to call 911 and alert authorities.

Electricity use

DTE Energy sent an email to its electricity customers on Monday with a reminder that home cooling systems "can account for up to half your energy bill in warm months."

The utility suggests blocking sunlight from windows during the day, to help keep temperatures down inside.

The company also suggested scheduling laundry and dishwasher tasks at night, and using a slow cooker or microwave instead of an oven or stove to cook food. Those steps can alleviate the effort that fans and air conditioners are doing to keep a home cool.

Cancellations

The Royal Oak Taco Fest canceled its Thursday schedule because of the dangerously high heat index forecast and will instead run Friday through Sunday.

Other announcements

The City of Milan Fire Department will operate a temporary "spray park" at Wilson Park, behind the fire station. The water sprays will run from 1 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Barkside, which has both indoor and outdoor dog park areas, will offer owners complimentary day passes at its Detroit and Southfield locations through Friday in response to the heat wave. Those who wish to participate should sign up on the company's website.