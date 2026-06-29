High ozone levels lead to air quality alert issued for Metro Detroit

An air quality alert was issued for Monday in Metro Detroit, with elevated levels of ozone as the underlying cause.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy declared the alert at 9:18 a.m. Monday, the National Weather Service in Detroit says. It will remain in effect throughout the day for Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Monroe, St. Clair and Wayne counties; including the cities of Detroit, Ann Arbor, Howell, Port Huron, Monroe and Warren.

An air quality alert was issued June 29, 2026, for much of Southeast Michigan. CBS News Detroit

This is the first air quality alert for Southeast Michigan in 2026, issued at the start of a dangerous heat wave.

Whether the ozone alerts continue later in the week remains to be seen.

"Dewpoints above 70 hinder ozone development. So while today is hot and uncomfortable, it's still just below that to allow increased ozone levels," CBS Detroit chief meteorologist Ahmad Bajjey said. "The rest of the week, our dewpoints skyrocket above 70, which inhibits ozone."

During an air quality alert day, state environmental authorities recommend to avoid strenuous outdoor activities as much as possible, especially people who have existing health conditions such as heart disease or asthma. "Watch for symptoms that include wheezing, coughing, chest tightness, dizziness, or burning in nose, throat or eyes," the alert said.

Activities that can lead to ozone formation, and should be avoided during an alert, include refueling vehicles, using gasoline-powered lawn equipment, and using charcoal lighter fluid. Activities that are encouraged include telecommuting, delaying or combining errands and using water-based paints.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has a network of over 100 air quality monitors, incuding one along South Deacon Street in Detroit. Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy

Michigan's air quality monitoring network includes over 100 air monitors across 40 locations.