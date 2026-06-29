Southeast Michigan communities open cooling centers for area residents in response to heat wave

Several communities in Southeast Michigan, including the City of Detroit, have announced that area residents without access to air conditioning are welcome at designated cooling centers during this week's heat wave.

The notices from public safety, emergency and health agencies are a routine response when temperatures and humidity rise.

This week's weather forecast is anything but routine, even for a summer in Southeast Michigan. An extreme heat watch has been issued for the region starting at noon Tuesday, and lasting through Thursday evening, with highs expected to be in the mid-90s and heat indices more than 105, starting Tuesday.

Cooling centers provide spaces where area residents can get into air conditioning and stay out of the heat.

"Extreme heat remains one of the most serious public health issues, particularly for older adults, young children, people with chronic medical conditions, and anyone spending extended time outdoors," Detroit's Chief Public Health Officer and Director Ali Abazeed said. "We ask Detroiters to check on family members and neighbors, drink plenty of water, limit outdoor activity during the hottest parts of the day, and take advantage of the city's cooling centers and public spaces to stay safe."

Symptoms of heat-related illnesses, according to the Centers for Disease Control, include muscle cramping, dizziness, headaches, weakness, nausea and unusually heavy sweating.

Here are those notices:

Detroit

The Detroit Health Department and Parks and Recreation say the following Detroit Recreation Centers will be open to visitors during normal operating hours:

Adams Butzel Complex (10500 Lyndon) — Monday, Tuesday, Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Butzel Family Center (7737 Kercheval) — Monday, Tuesday, Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Clemente (2631 Bagley) — Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Coleman A. Young (2751 Robert Bradby) — Monday, Tuesday, Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Community Center at A.B Ford (100 Lenox St.) — Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Crowell (16630 Lahser) — Monday, Tuesday, Friday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Farwell (2781 E. Outer Drive) — Monday, Tuesday, Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Helen Moore Community Center (11825 Dexter Ave.) — Monday, Tuesday, Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Heilmann (19601 Crusade) — Monday, Tuesday, Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Kemeny (2260 Fort St.) — Monday, Tuesday, Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Lasky (13200 Fenelon) — Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Northwest Activities Center (18100 Meyers Road) — Monday, Tuesday, Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Williams (8431 Rosa Parks) — Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Detroit Public Library locations will also serve as respite centers during their normal operating hours for residents seeking relief. Details about hours of operation at individual library branches can be found at www.detroitpubliclibrary.org/locations.

Canton

Canton residents will have access to cooling center services at two locations:

Summit on the Park (46000 Summit Parkway) - Monday-Friday from 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Saturday from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.* (July 4: 7 a.m.- 12 p.m.) Sunday 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Cooling Center guests are asked to check in at the front desk.

Canton Public Library (1200 S. Canton Center Road) - Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.* (July 4: Closed); Sunday from noon – 6 p.m.

Farmington Hills

Residents of Farmington Hills will have access to cooling center services this week at two locations:

Costick Activities Center (28600 W. Eleven Mile Road, between Middlebelt and Inkster Roads) - Tuesday–Thursday, June 30–July 2, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Fire Station 5 (31455 W. Eleven Mile Road on the Farmington Hills City Hall campus) Tuesday–Friday, June 30–July 3, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Monroe

The City of Monroe lists four sites that will be open during regular business hours, with over a dozen additional locations elsewhere in Monroe County listed on the Monroe County government site.

The locations in the city limits are:

Opportunity Center at ALCC / L.S. Navarre Library (120 Eastchester St.) - Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dorsch Memorial Branch Library (18 E. First St.) - Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday from 10 a.m. to 4p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monroe Family YMCA (1111 W. Elm Ave.) - Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Salvation Army Campus of Hope (815 E. First St.) - Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

CBS News Detroit will update this list as additional notices are received to the newsroom.