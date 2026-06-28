Potentially extreme heat is slated for Southeast Michigan. Here's what to expect.

Hot and humid conditions arrive quickly in Southeast Michigan on Monday with highs in the upper 80s to low- to mid-90s and heat indices briefly exceeding 100 degrees in the afternoon, especially west of Interstate 75.

An extreme heat watch is in effect for the region starting Tuesday at 12 pm. and lasting through Thursday evening, with highs expected to reach in the mid- to upper 90s to 100 degrees and heat indices in excess of 105 degrees each day. There will be little relief at night with lows only dropping to the mid 70s.

Heat risk in Michigan for July 1, 2026. CBS News Detroit

Heat risk in Michigan for July 2, 2026. CBS News Detroit

Hot and humid conditions extend to Friday and into the holiday weekend with the added potential for showers and thunderstorms.

Southeast Michigan forecast for June 29-July 5, 2026. CBS News Detroit

The National Weather Service may issue a heat advisory and/or an extreme heat warning for one or several days this week.

Heat advisory vs. extreme heat warning. CBS News Detroit

If you must spend time outdoors, wear loose, light-colored clothing, take plenty of breaks in shade and air-conditioning and stay hydrated.

Heat safety tips. CBS News Detroit

Once the air temperature hits 90 degrees, the internal temperature of asphalt can rise rapidly: in 10 minutes, it can reach 109 degrees; in 60 minutes, it can reach 133 degrees and it will continue to climb to over 150 degrees.

If skin touches asphalt that is over 120 degrees, it can show signs of thermal injury or severe blistering in just 60 seconds. A dog's paw pads are highly sensitive and will easily sustain devastating burns on hot streets or sidewalks. Experts recommend placing the back of your hand directly on the pavement for seven to 10 seconds. If it is too hot for your skin, it is too hot for bare feet or a dog's paws.