Detroit Tigers fans will find new merch, new menu items at Comerica Park for 2026

The Detroit Tigers are preparing to welcome fans back to Comerica Park for the 2026 Major League Baseball season, and here's what visitors can expect.

The Detroit Tigers begin their year on the road. The home opener is on April 3, hosting the Cardinals. The remaining home opener tickets available as of March 25 are standing room only, the team says.

"Tigers fans are the heartbeat of our organization, and we are thrilled to unveil everything our fans can expect to see, taste and experience throughout the 2026 season at Comerica Park," said Ryan Gustafson, President and CEO of Ilitch Sports + Entertainment.

Here's what to look for, plan for and perhaps eat when you go to the ballpark this season.

Walter Bibikow / Getty Images

Comerica Park

Comerica Park is starting the baseball season under its historic name, and no changes have yet been announced.

Fifth Third Bank announced an acquisition merger last fall with Comerica Bank, and shortly afterwards, Comerica officials said it was "too early to discuss any potential changes to facility names."

In the meantime, there are two new premium seating areas inside Comerica Park for 2026. They are the Press Club hospitality area and the MotorCity Casino Hotel Tiger Club.

Another facility update is the availability of a universal changing table in the Family Assist Room at Comerica Park. This equipment is meant to assist adults who have physical disabilities.

Marquee Weekends

The Marquee Weekends feature premium giveaways, local artist partnerships, themed celebrations and community activities. The series for 2026 includes:

Opening Weekend – April 3 to 5 – Featuring live entertainment, celebrity appearances, alumni interviews and giveaways at the Opening Day Block Party.

Strike Out Cancer – May 15 to 17 – Strike Out Cancer Weekend includes the Pink Out the Park game on May 16. There will also be fundraisers for cancer organizations, survivor spotlights and other activities.

Black in Baseball – June 19 to 21 – The celebration of Black excellence throughout the Tigers history includes Fore the Culture Friday on June 19 and the Negro Leagues tribute game on June 20.

125th Anniversary Celebration – July 24 to 26 – The Tigers were a charter member of the American League when it formed in 1901. The anniversary celebration includes giveaways, novelty items and special apparel.

Fiesta Tigres – Sept. 12 and 13 – The Tigers will honor the Latin American community's contribution to the team and baseball tradition with special festivities.

Home game fan giveaways

Several fan giveaway dates are on the 2026 schedule, although not all of the special merch has been announced.

Special items to look for and their dates include the Tigers orange rugby shirt on April 4; the Tigers hockey jersey on April 11; and the Pink out the Park jersey on May 16.

There is also a Tuesday Tee Drop series with exclusive designs of limited-edition shirts during select Tuesday home games.

The Detroit Tigers introduced an official alternate uniform design ahead of the 2026 Major League Baseball season. Detroit Tigers

New merchandise

The newly unveiled alternate jerseys will be available for fans in The D Shop at Comerica Park.

Other new merch includes specialty Opening Day hats and a selection of variety items.

The D Shop will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on non-game days during the season.

Fun twists on food favorites

Hot dogs and peanuts are traditional snacks at the ballpark. But take a look at Comerica Park's food concession menus to find local flavors and unique twists, including some new additions.

The regular menu options will include:

Pierogi Nacho: A potato and cheese pierogi dish paired with hatch chili queso, Polish kielbasa crumbles, caramelized onions and sauerkraut.

Pierogi Nacho Mike Ferdinande

Tiger Tail: A footlong corn dog, rolled in cheese powder and then topped with coney chili, orange mustard and diced onions.

Tiger Tail Mike Ferdinande

Grilled Cheese Sonoran Dog: A bacon-wrapped hot dog with beans, pico de gallo, and cotija cheese on top of a grilled cheese bun.

Grilled Cheese Sonoran Dog Mike Ferdinande

Smoked Bone-In Short Rib Sandwich: A slow-smoked bone-in short rib, with elote slaw and BBQ mayo, on a Martin's potato roll.

Mike Ferdinande

Sweet Heat Chicken Ranch: Herb-roasted chicken, with roasted sweet potato, truffle buttermilk ranch, hot sauce, tomatoes, cucumbers, sweet pickles, baby spinach, wrapped in Swiss chard.

Sweet Heat Chicken Ranch Mike Ferdinande

Orange Terror: Spicy andouille sausage, with Tajin-spiked sweet potato, roasted orange peppers and onions, topped with Slow's Tiger-style sauce and lime.

Orange Terror Mike Ferdinande

Turkey Leg: Slow-smoked turkey leg topped with a barbecue sauce drizzle.

Turkey Leg Mike Ferdinande

Steak Frites: French fries with Fairway-exclusive USDA Choice Angus Peninsula Steak and zip sauce.

Steak Frites Mike Ferdinande

There's also Guernsey orange sherbert ice cream available in a ball cap dish; a kids' menu of hot dog, chips and soft drink; and a pizza value meal.

Guernsey orange sherbert Mike Ferdinande

Theme night special concessions will include a gyro slider on Greek Heritage Night (May 5); a pollo loco slider on Hispanic Heritage Night (Sept. 12) and a double banger sausage on Irish Heritage Night (Sept. 22).

Detroit SportsNet partnership

The year-round cable and satellite broadcast home for the Detroit Tigers will be Detroit SportsNet, with the MLB App as the streaming home.

The above video originally aired on Feb. 19, 2026.