Ilitch Sports launches Detroit SportsNet as home of Tigers and Red Wings broadcasts

Detroit SportsNet, a newly launched cable/satellite television channel, has announced it will be the broadcast home of the Detroit Tigers for their 2026 season and the Detroit Red Wings for their 2026-27 season.

The channel is expected to be available as part of cable / satellite TV packages throughout Michigan and for in-market streaming via the MLB app, Ilitch Sports + Entertainment announced Monday. The company owns both the Tigers and Red Wings franchies.

The Detroit Tigers will play their first regular-season MLB game on March 26 against the San Diego Padres, and host their home opener April 3, hosting the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Tigers broadcast team will feature Jason Benetti and Dan Dickerson on play-by-play; with Andy Dirks and Dan Petry as analysts.

A list of service providers carrying Detroit SportsNet and their channel assignments will be shared after negotiations are complete.

The Red Wings will continue their broadcast schedule for the 2025-26 season on FanDuel Sports Network. The change to Detroit SportsNet will happen afterwards.

The Red Wings broadcast team will feature Ken Daniels and Mickey Redmond.

Details on how to stream the 2026-27 Red Wings games will be announced later.

The MLB is handling broadcast production for over a dozen teams this year, including in Detroit. The Tigers previously had decided to end a partnership with Main Street Sports Group, which operates the regional FanDuel Sports Network stations.

The above video originally aired on Feb. 19, 2026.