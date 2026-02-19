Detroit Tigers feature navy, orange in an official alternate uniform design

The Detroit Tigers have unveiled alternate uniform styles ahead of the 2026 Major League Baseball season, intended to be a fresh design take on the team's classic colors of navy and orange.

Sales of the newly released designs start Friday at the D Shop in Detroit and at the spring training site in Lakeland, Florida. Online purchases begin Sunday. Spinoff merchandise will be available closer to Opening Day.

The Detroit Tigers introduced an official alternate uniform design ahead of the 2026 Major League Baseball season. Detroit Tigers

"We're proud to introduce these new uniforms, which have been years in the making," Ryan Gustafson, president and CEO of Ilitch Sports + Entertainment, said.

The Detroit Tigers organization said there was an 18-month process into what fans would like to see as an alternate uniform. With the exception of the City Connects collection, the Tigers were one of two Major League Baseball teams without an alternate design among its uniform collection.

"Both fan and player feedback were core to everything," the Tigers organization said in its announcement.

The navy alternate jerseys will be worn on the road for selected games in lieu of the usual gray. The orange alternate jerseys will be worn at home for selected games, amid the City Connect and standard uniforms.

The alternate jerseys and pants also will be seen during spring training games, during which players also will have MLB-designed Grapefruit League-themed hats.

The above video originally aired on Feb. 4, 2026.