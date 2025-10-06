Is a name change in the works for Comerica Park?

Comerica Park – the Major League Baseball stadium that opened in 2000 as the home of the Detroit Tigers – is named for a regional bank whose history began in Detroit. But what happens now that Fifth Third Bank announced an acquisition merger Monday with Comerica Bank?

That play has yet to be called, to explain the situation in baseball terms.

When asked a question about any changes to the name of Detroit's ballpark, a Comerica Bank spokesman issued the following statement:

"Fifth Third and Comerica share a deep commitment to the communities we serve, including Detroit. Comerica Park is a beloved landmark with a rich history, and we recognize its significance to Tigers fans and the city. As we move forward with the merger, we remain focused on honoring the legacy of both institutions and continuing to support the places and partnerships that matter most to our customers and communities. While it's too early to discuss any potential changes to facility names, we are committed to thoughtful decisions that reflect our shared values and long-standing community ties."

Fifth Third Bank has held past or present naming rights for several sports stadiums, including Fifth Third Bank in Toledo, home of the Mud Hens, Toledo's Triple-A Minor League Baseball affiliate with Detroit.

Comerica was founded in 1849 in Detroit. The bank currently has offices in 15 states as well as in Canada and Mexico.

Fifth Third's history goes back to 1858 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The bank currently has branches in 11 states, including some in Michigan.