West Bloomfield man accused of running theft, resale ring targeting Sam's Club

A West Bloomfield man is accused of running a theft and resale ring that targeted Sam's Club stores around Metro Detroit.

Sean Allos, 54, is charged with eight counts of receiving and concealing stolen property over $1,000 and one count of conducting a criminal enterprise.

In January 2023, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's FORCE team began investigating an alleged food stamp fraud operation, which officials say illegally obtained electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card data from 8,000 people, primarily living in California. The operation would then reproduce EBT cards in Michigan using this data and then use the cards to fraudulently purchase energy drinks from Metro Detroit Sam's Club stores, authorities said.

The FORCE team and the Organized Retail Crime Unit were established in January 2023 to target organized criminal operations that steal goods from retailers and then repackage and sell them for profit, according to Nessel's office.

Officials allege that Allos bought the energy drinks below market value and intended to resell them. The alleged ring is accused of fraudulently buying and reselling energy drinks worth thousands of dollars.

"Organized retail crime remains a growing threat to our communities and local businesses," said Nessel in a statement. "Our FORCE Team continues to work with law enforcement and retail partners to investigate and prosecute these coordinated schemes. My office remains committed to dismantling these criminal operations and holding perpetrators accountable."

Nessel charged Allos in April, and he was bound over to stand trial in circuit court in May. His next court appearance is on June 30.