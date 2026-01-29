Water main breaks continue to erupt in Southeast Michigan neighborhoods

Water main breaks are popping on Thursday in Southeast Michigan, continuing a trend that started during the recent burst of winter weather.

Earlier this week, about 50 homes in Sterling Heights went under a boil water advisory in the aftermath of a water main break. A water main break flooded a couple of streets in Melvindale. And Detroit's Water and Sewerage Department crews were notified of dozens of water main breaks in the city.

"When temperatures swing suddenly, whether in a deep freeze or a heat wave, it puts added stress on water mains' increasing likelihood of breaks," Gary Brown, Director of the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department, said. "Until the weather moderates, we anticipate more water main breaks."

The newest reports include:

Berkley

Berkley's Department of Public Works has responded to a water main break on Robina between Wiltshire and Catalpa.

"Water service disruptions could occur in the surrounding area for the duration of the repair, which could take up to 10 hours," the city said.

There is no boil water advisory, but residents may notice discolored water. If that happens, run cold water from the lowest level faucet in the home until the water runs clear.

Flat Rock

The Flat Rock Water & Public Works has responded to a water main break on Matilda. Residents in the area might experience low water pressure or discoloration; and motorists are asked to be cautious when driving nearby.

After the water main break is repaired, area residents are asked to run their water for a few minutes before resuming normal use.

