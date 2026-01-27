Crews repairing water main breaks throughout Metro Detroit

A number of water main breaks are under repair in Metro Detroit, city officials said.

Two that were reported Tuesday morning in east Detroit are at the intersection of Laing and Grayton streets, and at the intersection of State Fair Avenue and Dequindre Road. A sheet of ice could be seen along Laing Street. Crews are asking people to stay away from the flooded area.

"We'll get it fixed pretty quickly," said, Gary Brown, Director, Detroit Board of Water Commissioners.

Elsewhere in the metro area, crews from the Eastpointe Water Department were sent Tuesday morning to the scene of a water main break on Juliana Avenue, east of Virginia Avenue.

"Residents in the immediate area may experience an interruption to their water service as repairs are being made," Eastpointe officials said. "For the safety of our crew, please avoid the area. Service will be restored as soon as possible."