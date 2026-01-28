Boil water advisory affects about 50 homes in Sterling Heights

A boil water advisory has been issued for about 50 homes in Sterling Heights, Michigan, as a result of a water main break that resulted in a temporary loss of water pressure.

The affected homes are along Denoter Drive, the city said in its notice issued Wednesday.

A map of the boil water advisory issued Jan. 28, 2026, in Sterling Heights, Michigan. City of Sterling Heights, Michigan

The advisory was issued out of what city officials called "an abundance of caution." Until further notice, the affected residents should not drink or use the tap water for preparing food or brushing teeth without boiling it first. Bring all tap water that needs to be used to a boil for one minute, then let it cool before using.

Bottled water also can be used in the interim, the city said.

The boil water advisory is expected to remain in effect through Friday afternoon, unless water quality tests allow it to be lifted sooner. Updates will be posted on the city's website, social media and emergency alert systems.

This is one of dozens of water main breaks in Metro Detroit during the past week, although most of them have not resulted in boil water advisories.

