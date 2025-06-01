Warren man sentenced for sexually assaulting two girls, prosecutor says

Shooting near a Detroit high school; Detroit Grand Prix weekend begins; and more top stories

A Warren, Michigan, man has been sentenced to at least 50 years in prison for sexually assaulting two girls in 2013.

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office says Christopher Michael Rushing was sentenced Thursday on four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a child younger than 13.

A jury found Rushing guilty of the charges in April after a two-day trial.

Rushing will be eligible for parole in 50 years.

"This verdict and sentence send a clear message: those who prey on our most vulnerable, our children, will be held fully accountable," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in a release on Friday. "The strength and courage shown by the victims and their families throughout this process is nothing short of heroic."