Warren man convicted on criminal sexual conduct charges involving two girls

A Warren man was found guilty by jury on charges relating to the sexual assault of two girls, the Macomb County (Michigan) Prosecutor's office reported.

"The safety and well-being of our children is our top priority," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in his statement.

The charges were filed last August, and the victims in this investigation were two minor females.

Christopher Michael Rushing-McKinney, 29, of Warren was found guilty on fall four charges of criminal sexual conduct-first degree (person under 13, defendant age 17 or older) after a two-day trial in Macomb County, the press release said.

A sentencing date has not been scheduled. He faces up to life in prison with a minimum mandatory sentence of 25 years.