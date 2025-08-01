Warren teen, 17, faces several adult charges over Eastpointe shooting

A teenager has been charged as an adult in connection with a July 22 shooting in Eastpointe, Michigan.

Joshua Dismuke, 17, of Warren, was arraigned as an adult Thursday at 38th District Court in Eastpointe, the Macomb County Prosecutor's office said.

"While the defendant is a juvenile, the charges, particularly assault with intent to murder, are extremely serious, and the decision to charge him as an adult reflects the gravity of the offense," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement.

The shooting happened at a home on Kelly Road where a group of individuals had gathered to make a music video, the prosecutor's report said. Eastpointe Police Department, which led the response, worked with the St. Clair Shores K-9 Unit, St. Clair Shores Drone Unit, Roseville Police Department and Michigan State Police to locate three individuals who were seen running away from that location.

Dismuke is charged with assault with intent to murder, felony firearm, discharging a firearm in or at a building, tampering with evidence, carrying a concealed weapon, lying to a police officer, possession of a firearm by a minor, assaulting or resisting a police officer, and larceny of a firearm.

Bond was set at $1 million. Dismuke will continue to be detained at the Juvenile Justice Center in Mt. Clemens. If he can post bond, the conditions of release include a GPS tether.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Aug. 12 in the 38th District Court.