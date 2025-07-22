Police arrest 3 suspects after Eastpointe man is shot in the stomach

Stranger danger incident reported in Bloomfield Village; and other top stories

Police arrested three suspects in connection with the shooting of an Eastpointe man late Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened at around 4:22 p.m. Tuesday in the 24000 block of Kelly Road.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his stomach. Officers began performing lifesaving measures before the man was taken to an area hospital for his injuries.

While at the scene of the shooting, police say a witness called 911 to report that three suspects were seen running away from the area.

With the help of the St. Clair Shores K-9 Unit, St. Clair Shores Drone Unit, Roseville Police Department and Michigan State Police, Eastpointe police set up a perimeter and located the three suspects.

Police say the suspects were taken into custody without further incident.

Detectives recovered evidence related to the shooting, according to officials.

The investigation is ongoing, but police say there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with additional information on the shooting is asked to call the Eastpointe Police Department Detective Bureau at 586-445-5100 ext. 1025.