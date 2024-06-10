Warmer temperatures expected across Southeast Michigan on Tuesday

(CBS DETROIT) - Mostly clear skies overnight will lead to chilly temperatures as temperatures reach lows in the upper 40s. There will be plenty of sunshine throughout Tuesday as temperatures reach highs in the mid-70s with light and variable winds.

Temperatures will continue to warm throughout the week, with a chance of storms Thursday night.

