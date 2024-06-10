Watch CBS News
Warmer temperatures expected across Southeast Michigan on Tuesday

By Karen Carter

/ CBS Detroit

NEXT Weather Forecast June 10, 2024 (Today)
(CBS DETROIT) - Mostly clear skies overnight will lead to chilly temperatures as temperatures reach lows in the upper 40s. There will be plenty of sunshine throughout Tuesday as temperatures reach highs in the mid-70s with light and variable winds. 

Temperatures will continue to warm throughout the week, with a chance of storms Thursday night. 

Karen Carter
NEXT Weather Meteorologist Karen Carter can be seen weekdays on CBS Detroit and CW50.

First published on June 10, 2024 / 5:05 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

