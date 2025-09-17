Watch Live: Vice President JD Vance speaks in Howell, Michigan

Vice President JD Vance is returning to Michigan Wednesday afternoon when he visits a precision metal stamping facility in Howell.

The vice president is speaking at Hatch Stamping at 1051 Austin Court in Howell. Vance is expected to deliver remarks at 1 p.m. ET, and the event is open to the public and media.

White House officials said Vance will "deliver remarks on President Trump's tax cuts for working families and businesses."

CBS News Detroit is streaming live coverage of Vance's remarks at 1 p.m.

Vance last paid a visit to Michigan in March to tour a plastics manufacturing plant in Bay City. The visit was his first since being elected alongside Mr. Trump in the 2024 general election. Mr. Trump won Michigan in 2024, defeating Democratic candidate and former Vice President Kamala Harris 49.7% to 48.3%.

Mr. Trump visited Michigan in April to celebrate the first 100 days of his second term. At the time, the president first visited Selfridge Air National Guard Base, where he spoke alongside Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, before delivering remarks at Macomb Community College in Warren.

In response to Vance's visit Wednesday, Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II issued the following statement, reading in part:

"Today, Vice President JD Vance is in Michigan to try to defend this administration's record on job growth and manufacturing. But you can't defend the indefensible. Donald Trump's tariff policies have lit paychecks and jobs on fire. It's more expensive to manufacture things in Michigan because of Donald Trump and JD Vance, and workers are paying the price," Gilchrist said.

The company Vance is visiting, Hatch Stamping, was founded in 1952 by Joseph, Raymond and Walter Hatch and currently employs more than 1,500 employees worldwide across 15 manufacturing facilities and two technology centers. The company has facilities in Michigan, Tennessee, Mexico and China.