Vice President JD Vance to visit Michigan later this week

Vice President JD Vance will visit Michigan on Friday and tour a Bay City plastics manufacturing plant, the White House announced.

Vance will be joined by Kelly Loeffler, administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration and former U.S. senator from Georgia. Vance and Loeffler will tour Vantage Plastics, a Michigan-based plastics company with facilities in Bay City and Standish that specializes in thermoforming solutions.

Following the tour, the two will deliver "remarks highlighting America's industrial resurgence." No information on what time the visit and remarks will take place, or if the visit is open to the public, was made available.

The visit is Vance's first to Michigan since President Trump won the Nov. 5 presidential election. Mr. Trump won Michigan in 2024, defeating Democratic candidate and former Vice President Kamala Harris 49.7% to 48.3%.

On Tuesday, Mr. Trump backed off on his plans to double tariffs from 25% to 50% on aluminum and steel imports from Canada after Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced he would suspend its new 25% surcharge on electricity exports. Michigan, Minnesota and New York were targeted by Ontario's surcharge.