Trump returning to Michigan to mark first 100 days in office

President Trump is coming to Michigan on Tuesday to mark 100 days since taking office.

The second-term president will speak at Macomb Community College in Warren on Tuesday. The speech will begin at 6 p.m., with doors opening at 1:45 p.m. This will be the president's first visit since taking office.

Mr. Trimp will first visit Selfridge Air National Guard Base on Tuesday afternoon.

The president snatched Michigan, along with all of the other battleground states, in the 2024 election. Michigan voted for Mr. Trump in 2016 but turned blue when it voted for former President Joe Biden in 2020. Additionally, Trump also won Dearborn, making him the first Republican presidential candidate to win the city since former President George W. Bush.

Since taking office, he has implemented multiple tariffs, including on foreign-made cars and auto parts, which received praise from United Auto Workers union President Shawn Fain.

When did Trump last visit Michigan?

Before being elected, he visited the Grand Rapids area on the eve of the 2024 election — the same place he visited the night before the 2016 and 2020 elections. This isn't the president's first time in Macomb County; he spoke at the college two times just before the election and also visited Dearborn, Michigan, to appeal to Arab American voters. The president won Macomb County by nearly 70,000 votes.

Other communities he visited last year included Novi, Howell, Traverse City and Detroit, where he was criticized for remarks about the Motor City.

"The whole country will be like — you want to know the truth? It'll be like Detroit," Mr. Trump said during his speech at the Detroit Economic Club in October. "Our whole country will end up being like Detroit if she's your president."

Federal, state, and local leaders reacted to Trump's remarks, including Mayor Mike Duggan, who said, "Lots of cities should be like Detroit. And we did it all without Trump's help."

Mr. Trump is expected to discuss executive actions taken so far in his current term, including deportations.

How to watch President Trump's first 100 days remarks

What : President Trump delivers remarks in Warren, Michigan

President Trump delivers remarks in Warren, Michigan Date: Tuesday, April 29

Tuesday, April 29 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Location: Macomb Community College, Warren, Michigan

Macomb Community College, Warren, Michigan Online stream: Live on the player above and on your mobile or streaming device