Vice President JD Vance to stop in Howell, Michigan, this week

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
White House officials announced that Vice President JD Vance will stop in Howell, Michigan, on Wednesday.

Officials did provide the exact location but said Vance will visit a "precision metal stamping facility" and "deliver remarks on President Trump's tax cuts for working families and businesses," according to a news release.

Vance last visited Michigan in March to tour a Bay City plastics manufacturing plant. That visit was his first since being elected alongside Mr. Trump in the 2024 general election. Trump won Michigan in 2024, defeating Democratic candidate and former Vice President Kamala Harris 49.7% to 48.3%. 

The president visited Michigan in April to celebrate the first 100 days of his second term. At the time, Mr. Trump first visited Selfridge Air National Guard Base before delivering remarks at Macomb Community College in Warren.

