United Way for Southeastern Michigan bridging food gap amid government shutdown

While many families across the country are enjoying the tricks and treats of Halloween, nearly 1.4 million Michiganders are bracing for a grim start to November, with the expected lapse of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits amid the federal shutdown.

"People are going to be hungry. People are going to have to go without food," said Darienne Hudson, president and CEO of United Way for Southeastern Michigan.

In Detroit, close to 18% of residents struggle to afford what they need to support their families.

With thousands of households at risk, organizations like United Way for Southeastern Michigan are focused on finding ways to help Detroiters bridge the gap.

"We have a network of food pantries, faith-based organizations, small grassroots organizations that are all trying to do their part to make sure that people are fed. But there's an overwhelm in the system," said Hudson.

CBS News Detroit dug deeper and found another tool in United Way's arsenal: Michigan 2-1-1.

"We have the ability to reduce their bottom line by providing them seamless access to these resources again right away," said Chris Taylor, associate director of community engagement and outreach of United Way for Southeastern Michigan.

The toll-free number offers free and confidential assistance, as well as referrals to local food programs and support services.

"These resources are vital to our community members to have a sustainable quality of living on a daily basis," said Taylor.

While local teams brace for what they call the largest surge of community food insecurity since the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers ask for patience and kindness for those who need it.

"This is a time where we have to come together, all hands on deck, and just roll up our sleeves to do as much as we can," said Hudson.