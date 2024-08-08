Pro-Palestinian protestors gather outside of Detroit Metro Airport amid Kamala Harris, Tim Walz campaign rally

Protesters call for Kamala Harris to end war in Gaza during campaign rally in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) — As the Democratic presidential and vice presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Tim Walz make their way to the Metro Detroit area on Wednesday, a few dozen people rally for an end to the war overseas.

The concerns continue over the war in Gaza. Travelers at Detroit Metro Airport's McNamara Terminal caught it firsthand as Pro-Palestinian supporters gathered.

"Well they have a right to protest, but it is kind of disturbing," one traveler told CBS News Detroit.

Over 20 demonstrators surrounded the departure lanes. The main message is for America to divest from Israel while also pleading for a ceasefire.

One participant who didn't want to be identified said he's hoping Harris and Walz will educate themselves on the Palestinian cause.

"And they need to recognize that this is wrong, and if they do not stop what they are doing, it's going to get worse and worse, and more people will be against them," the participant said.

Adjacent to the terminal, thousands rallied for the Democratic presidential ticket. At one point, there was a commotion between protestors and supporters, which the vice president quickly acknowledged by Harris.

"Everyone's voice matters, but I am speaking now," Harris said.

With the war continuing and the death toll rising, travelers asked for peace.

"Once there's peace of there, which I think the majority of people hope they do figure out a way to get peaceful, I hope it will stop," Bob Cravens said.

The nearly two-hour demonstration included signs and even megaphones. In July, Harris spoke on the ongoing conflict overseas, adding that a deal was on the table.

"The first phase of the deal would bring on a full ceasefire, and in the second phase, the Israeli military would retire from Gaza permanently, and it would lead to an end of the hostilities," Harris said then.