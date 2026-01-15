TSA to offer ConfirmID service for Detroit Metro Airport passengers lacking Real ID card

Detroit Metro passengers who do not meet federal Real ID requirements will face a $45 compliance check fee and possible delays when flying as of Feb. 1.

The Transportation Security Administration explained the process Thursday during a presentation at Detroit Metro Airport and an accompanying press release.

"While most travelers provide acceptable identification, it is our responsibility to confirm that passengers are who they claim to be," said Reggie Stephens, TSA's federal security director for Michigan.

The Real ID requirements started May 7 for those boarding domestic flights and visiting certain federal facilities. The TSA says more than 97 percent of Michigan passengers already have a Real ID-compliant government ID card or alternative identification, compared to 94 percent of passengers across the country.

One identification form that counts as Real ID is an Enhanced Driver's License or Enhanced ID. Only a few states offer Enhanced ID, but Michigan is among them. This is a security feature introduced in 2008 to make it easier for U.S. citizens to cross the border with Canada, Mexico or the Caribbean through a land or sea port of entry. The Michigan Secretary of State provides this service; there is specific documentation required to get that upgraded ID card.

The TSA said passengers also can provide other acceptable documentation, such as a passport, a passport card or a permanent resident card.

Airline passengers age 18 and older who do not have an accepted form of ID will need to participate in the TSA ConfirmID check-in. This is the agency's new identity verification system that begins Feb. 1.

The fee to use the ConfirmID service is $45, and the verification will last for 10 days. The TSA says the process typically takes 10 to 15 minutes, but can require over 30 minutes in some cases. Passengers can start the process and make a payment online.

Note: The above video originally aired on May 6, 2025.