Tornado watch issued for all of southeast Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for all of southeast Michigan until 4 p.m. Wednesday.

TORNADO WATCH --- Issued until 4PM. A watch means conditions are favorable for severe weather, so be prepared. Warning means take action immediately. pic.twitter.com/icNqJWMuRf — Kylee Miller ⛵ (@KyleeMiller_WX) April 5, 2023

The watch covers more than 35 counties and much of Lower Michigan.

A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for severe weather, so be prepared.

The CBS News Detroit NEXT Weather team is monitoring the potential for strong to severe storms Wednesday in southeast Michigan.

The Storm Prediction Center has labeled most of lower Michigan under an ENHANCED risk for severe weather. That is a Level 3 out of 5. This means numerous, persistent storms are possible, with a few storms that develop to be locally intense. Wind damage, large hail, flooding and tornadoes will all be possible.

Storms have already caused hail to be from 0.5" to 2.5" in diameter across lower Michigan. As storms continue to flare up today, the main window for severe weather looks to be from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. All severe weather threats are on the table today, so make sure you have a way to get alerts. Be sure to download the CBS Detroit News app.