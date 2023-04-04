NEXT Weather Alert Day: Severe storms possible in southeast Michigan Wednesday

The CBS News Detroit NEXT Weather team is monitoring the potential for strong to severe storms Wednesday in southeast Michigan.

The Storm Prediction Center has labeled most of lower Michigan under an ENHANCED risk for severe weather. That is a Level 3 out of 5. This means numerous, persistent storms are possible, with a few storms that develop to be locally intense. Wind damage, large hail, flooding and tornadoes will all be possible.

Some storms that fire up Tuesday night and move across the area may develop hail. Hailstones could grow to be about an inch in diameter which would cause significant damage.

The main window for severe weather looks to be Tuesday afternoon through the evening hours. During the timeframe of noon through 8 p.m. Wednesday, all severe weather threats are on the table, so now is the time to make sure you have a way to get alerts. Be sure to download the CBS Detroit News app.

Make sure to go over and practice your weather safety procedures and prepare your safe place in case you need to seek shelter. Also, a good reminder to make sure your electronic devices are charged ahead of the storm in case you lose power. That way you can still get all the information you need by streaming the NEXT Weather team.

The NEXT Weather team will walk you through the severe weather event every step of the way. Remember to stick with us here at CBS Detroit News on-air, online and streaming live.