Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal named on All-Star Game team

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal has been added to the roster for the All-Star Game, becoming the fourth Detroit player on the American League team.

Skubal, who was selected by the Tigers in the 2018 MLB draft, will join Riley Greene, Javier Báez and Gleyber Torres. The 28-year-old won his first Cy Young Award in 2024. He continues to show dominance on the field, with a 2.02 ERA and 0.81 WHIP, in the 2025 season. This marks Skubal's second time in a row on the All-Star team.

After he was drafted by Detroit, Skubal played for Tigers-affiliated teams before making his MLB debut with the Tigers in 2020. In the 2021 season, he appeared in 31 games, starting in 29 of them and made the Opening Day roster for the first time in his career.

He would eventually lead the Tigers to the playoffs in 2024 for the first time in 10 years. Detroit lost in the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians.

The All-Star Game is set for 8 p.m. on July 15 inside Truist Park in Atlanta.