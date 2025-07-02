Detroit Tigers' Riley Greene, Javier Báez and Gleyber Torres voted All-Star Game starters

Detroit Tigers stars Riley Greene, Javier Báez and Gleyber Torres were named to the American League All-Star team after fan voting on Wednesday.

It is the first time since 2007 that the Tigers have had three players elected to start.

Torres will start at second base, and Greene and Báez will start in the outfield. If pitcher Tarik Skubal is named to the team, four of the eight defensive players on the field will be from Detroit.

Greene made his All-Star debut last year as a reserve. In the 2025 season, he has accumulated 21 home runs, two of which came on Wednesday during the doubleheader with the Washington Nationals. Greene was drafted fifth overall by the Tigers in 2019 and made his MLB debut after playing on the Tigers' minor league affiliates.

Báez, who was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in 2011, joined the Tigers in 2021. After playing in the minor leagues from 2011 to 2014, Báez made his debut with the Cubs in 2014. He was traded to the New York Nets in the middle of the 2021 season before he signed with the Tigers months later. Báez made his MLB debut in Detroit in the 2022 season.

Greene and Báez became the first Tigers outfield duo selected to start in the All-Star Game since Ron LeFlore and Rusty Staub in 1976.

Torres, who signed a one-year contract as a free agent with the Tigers, was selected as a reserve in 2018 and 2019 when he played for the New York Yankees. Torres signed with the Cubs in 2013 as a non-drafted free agent and was later traded to the Yankees in 2016, playing for a minor league affiliate. He made his MLB debut in 2018 and appeared in the World Series for the first time in 2024.

