Severe thunderstorms, hail and tornadoes possible Tuesday in Southeast Michigan

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has placed Southeast Michigan into the "slight risk" category for severe weather on Tuesday.

The storm threats for Southeast Michigan on March 31, 2026. CBS News Detroit

Scattered severe thunderstorms are possible with damaging winds the primary concern, but also a potential for large hail and tornadoes. Tuesday's storms are expected in two main rounds, with an initial batch possible early in the day, followed by a more impactful period from roughly afternoon through evening (about noon to 10 p.m.) as the atmosphere becomes more unstable.

The primary threats will be damaging wind gusts and large hail, though a low-end tornado risk cannot be ruled out with stronger storms.

If storms develop, be ready to act quickly — move indoors to a sturdy building, stay away from windows, and have a way to receive warnings, especially during the evening hours when storms may intensify. Avoid driving during severe storms if possible, and seek shelter immediately if a warning is issued, as conditions can change rapidly.

Michigan saw one of its most-active tornado seasons on record during 2025, with 33 tornadoes confirmed in the state that year; and got an early start on the 2026 season with tornadoes in Southwest Michigan on March 6. Four people died as a result of the March 6 outbreak.

Because of the forecast, CBS News Detroit's weather team has designated Tuesday as NEXT Weather Alert Day.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has placed most of southern Lower Michigan into its "slight risk" category for severe weather on March 31, 2026. CBS News Detroit

Watch vs warning

The National Weather Service says a severe weather watch means "be prepared." It is possible that weather will reach severe levels during the time frame specified.

A severe weather warning means "take action," that severe weather conditions have been reported by spotters or can be detected on radar. People are asked to take shelter indoors, away from windows.

Explanation of a severe weather watch and a severe weather warning when issued by the National Weather Service. CBS News Detroit

Driving during heavy rains

"Wet pavement can turn roads into a slip and slide in seconds," said Adrienne Woodland, spokeswoman for AAA-The Auto Club Group. "Make sure your vehicle is ready for changing weather, and when the rain starts falling, adjust immediately. Slow down, give yourself space, and stay alert because conditions can turn bad fast."

When visibility drops while driving, AAA says to:

Pull off the road safely if you can't see ahead.

Exit the interstate rather than stopping on the shoulders.

Do not drive with your vehicle's hazard lights activated.

Stay informed with CBS News Detroit

If there is a weather warning issued, the CBS News Detroit weather team will be livetracking the storm. You can follow the reports on air, online, on our mobile app and on our social media accounts such as YouTube .

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