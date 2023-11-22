Thanksgiving travel off to soggy start in Metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - While light rain continues through southeast Michigan on Tuesday night, the remainder of the week appears dry in the forecast. We'll even see some sunshine for Thanksgiving this year!

If you're traveling up north over the next couple of days, temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s, but dry conditions remain throughout the Upper Peninsula and the upper Lower Peninsula.

Dry conditions with temps in the 30s and 40s. NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

A broad view of the state shows more dry conditions will still be the case, but temperatures in the lower peninsula will stay in the 40s with more sunshine present on Thanksgiving day.

Dry conditions across the state on Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day. NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

The Midwest looks predominately dry, with temps ranging from the 30s to the 50s on Wednesday and Thursday. There is still rain on Wednesday if you head east to areas like Toronto, or southeast to Cleveland. However, conditions will clear for both areas on Thursday as the low-pressure system that affected southeast Michigan on Tuesday continues to travel east.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

On Thanksgiving day, a good portion of the United States will see sunshine and dry conditions. However, Montana, Idaho, Colorado, Nevada, and Wyoming will see a chance of snow. The upper northeast will also have a chance of snow on Thursday. Areas in the South, such as Houston and New Orleans will see cloudy conditions.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

For your latest NEXT Weather forecast, watch on air on CBS Detroit, on our stream on CBSDetroit.com, or on Pluto TV.